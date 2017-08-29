Are Phthalates Lurking in Some of Your Favorite Cheese Products?

This summer, numerous media outlets published reports about the findings of a consortium of environmental health advocacy groups. The groups claimed to have found elevated concentrations of manmade chemicals in some powders used in popular macaroni and cheese products. The chemicals in question are known as phthalates and were reportedly found at varying concentrations in 29 of 30 cheese products examined.

Phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics and vinyl more flexible and harder to break. Some phthalates are used as solvents for other materials as well as in hundreds of consumer products. They can be found in some cosmetics and personal care products, including perfumes, hair sprays, soaps, shampoos, nail polish and skin moisturizers. They are also used in consumer products such as flexible plastic and vinyl toys, shower curtains, wallpaper, vinyl flooring and mini-blinds, food packaging and plastic wraps. Phthalates can even be found in some wood finishes, detergents, adhesives, plastic plumbing pipes, lubricants, medical tubing and fluid bags, solvents, insecticides and various other building materials.

Although all of the human health effects of exposure to phthalates are not fully understood, some phthalates are suspected to be endocrine disruptors. Their use has already been restricted in certain child care articles and toys, as children can easily be exposed to the chemicals by chewing on the items.

“Phthalates found in food items are a real concern, but the kitchen and dinner table are not the only places these potentially dangerous chemicals could come in contact with family members,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Due to their use in so many products found in our homes, past studies have detected phthalates in the house dust of people’s homes too.”

