New Book Offers Help for Parenting Errors

Parents need not feel embarrassed or ashamed when they do not know how to handle their children. Moreover, they need not feel the same way when they open up and ask for help. Parenting can be tough but asking for help does not have to be. If fact, when a parent asks for help, they are taking a big step toward becoming a better parent.



If a parent asks Dr. Kerby Alvy for his support, he would be more than happy to help. A parent education advocate, Dr. Alvy has just written a new parenting guidebook titled “Parenting Errors: How to Solve Them” (Xlibris, 2017).



The guidebook aims to help parents – biological, stepparent, adoptive, foster, grandparents, and even parents of adult children – by proving them a new and practical approach to fixing their parenting errors, which come in many types. In “Parenting Errors,” Dr. Alvy explains what these errors are, how parents commit them, and how these parental errors affect their children. He then provides parents the techniques to fix their errors, plus programs they could take advantage of to improve their parenting style.



Dr. Alvy’s “Parenting Errors: How to Solve Them” is published just in time for the Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will be held on October 11-15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.



About the Author

A clinical child psychologist, Dr Kerby T. Alvy is the founder and director of the 43-year-old Center for the Improvement of Child Caring in California, through which he has created parenting programs and projects that have already helped over a million parents nationwide to be more sensitive and effective in raising children. He is a prolific author of books on parenting, parent education and child abuse prevention. His articles have appeared in such publications as USA Today, the Los Angeles Times and the American Psychologist. He is a passionate advocate for the rights of children and parents. He has received many awards for his and the Center’s programs, including being honored at the White House for enhancing the status and competence of parents. He is a proud father of two adult children who also work professionally to improve the personal lives of others.