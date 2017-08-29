InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts Debuts In Ljubljana, Europe’s Hidden Gem

InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands, continues its trailblazing heritage by opening the doors to InterContinental® Ljubljana in Slovenia’s beguiling capital. The city is one of the latest rising stars in a hot list of emerging destinations in Eastern Europe.

Located in a modern 20-floor building in the centre of Ljubljana, the luxury InterContinental® Ljubljana is just a short walk from the iconic Ljubljanica River, Park Tivoli and Ljubljana Castle. The hotel has 165 guest rooms including 15 suites, most with panoramic views, and features contemporary interior design with sophisticated details reflecting Slovenian authenticity.

Ljubljana, Europe’s hidden gem

With its blend of culinary, design and cultural influences from neighbouring Austria, Italy and Croatia, Ljubljana sits in the heart of one of Europe’s most diverse countries. The charming city centre is steeped in history, architecture and a hive of traditional and fusion cuisine, making it the ideal 48-hour city break for romantics and culture lovers alike.

InterContinental® Ljubljana is perfectly placed to explore the city’s hidden gems, from enjoying the local brda wine or exploring the newest food markets, or to explore the neighbouring regions, from wine-tasting in the Vipava Valley, boating on Lake Bled, or skiing in the Triglav national park.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President Brand Management, Luxury & Boutique Brands Europe at InterContinental Hotels Group commented: “InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts has been pioneering luxury travel in emerging destinations around the world for more than 70 years, and InterContinental® Ljubljana is a prime example of this. Slovenia is a country of rich diversity, fusing multiple European influences in its food, culture, design and landscape - InterContinental® Ljubljana brings this together in one very sophisticated and stylish offering.”

B restaurant, a cocktail of flavours and local influence

Named after the prized Carniolan honey bee native to Slovenia, InterContinental® Ljubljana’s B culinary concept, is overseen by Michelin-star Chef Alfredo Russo. Located on the 20th floor, B boasts an open kitchen and a large outdoor terrace with panoramic views of Ljubljana’s old town with the castle on one side and the Alps on the other.

Alfredo’s Mediterranean menu reflects the harmony between Italian and Slovenian cuisines. Incorporating fresh local ingredients, B’s dishes celebrate the vegetarian offerings from the nearby mountains along with the fish delicacies straight from the Adriatic Sea that wets both the Italian and Slovenian shore. The restaurant also boasts an extensive list of local wines and creative cocktails.

InterContinental® Ljubljana also features a bar, a patisserie, a spa with an indoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, a spacious Club InterContinental lounge with a fireplace, and extensive meeting and banqueting space with capacities for up to 300 guests. In addition, using its international know how and local insights, Club InterContinental offers an enhanced service with bespoke package experiences and rewards.