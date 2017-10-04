Psychologist Shares Powerful Book for Mind and Body Betterment

Physical wounds are extremely painful, but sometimes, it pales in comparison with wounds inflicted emotionally, mentally, and/or spiritually. They’re hard to deal with as it, from time to time, pops up when a person is at their all-time low, and it gradually intervenes in their daily activities.

“Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” by Eric Alsterberg is a how-to manual that offers ways to heal and be a new and better person to people and the community. It teaches ways to heal emotional wounds and break away from dysfunctional patterns that do not contribute to well-being. Eric Alsterberg’s insights about various adversities in life and how these challenges may help one evolve into a better individual will inspire readers to recognize their worth and come into terms with the Higher Being that constantly speaks within them. By doing so, it opens up the senses that will allow anyone to relinquish their ego and return to the spiritual path.

This revolutionary book wonderfully tackles about a human being’s overall emotional, psychological and spiritual struggles and provides astonishing ideas on how to overcome them. It provides powerful words to live by to guide one to be a better person with a better relationship to his family, friends, and eventually, to the nation. It is a recommended book for everyone who wants to be free from the negativities brought about by adversities, past traumas and the like.

“Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place on October 11, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



“Healing and Transformation, Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary”

Written by Eric Alsterberg

Published by Strategic Book Publishing

Published date September 29, 2011

Paperback price $16.79



About the author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a writer, psychologist, and certified hypnotherapist. He is actively involved in spiritual teachings, mentoring others through his expertise in metaphysics. He is a member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (the Edgar Cayce Foundation), the Astara Mystery School, and the Reconnection, Eric Pearl healing technologies. Dr. Alsterberg lives in Michigan. http://SBPRA.com/EricAlsterberg.