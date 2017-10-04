Former Intelligence Officer Pens Novel about Right-Wing Terrorist Attempt

In the fight against terrorism, there is a fine line between what is criminal and what is necessary. “Guardians of Honor: The Plebes” is the first in a fictional trilogy that examines the murky world of domestic terrorism and the US government’s desperate race to stop it.

Upon discovering that a shadowy group of right-wing extremists is attempting to use West Point as a training ground for its future leaders, the army fights back. It recruits Casey Sullivan, a shy but strong-willed female cadet, to help bring the operation down from the inside. Throughout the mission, Casey has an internal struggle between her Christian ideals, the high standards of the West Point Honor Code, and the practical demands of intelligence operations.

In “Guardians of Honor: The Plebes,” author J.E. Bandy, Jr. walks the reader down a moral tightrope between honorable defense of the nation and the tragedy of losing one’s moral compass for all the right reasons. This book is unique because it is the first Christian novel to examine the intelligence community and the U.S. Military Academy from the viewpoint of female cadets. Will Casey keep her ethical footing? Or be swept out to sea in a torrent of moral relativism?

“Guardians of Honor: The Plebes” will be on display at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair, on October 11, 2017. Save the date!

“Guardians of Honor: The Plebes”

Written by: J.E. Bandy, Jr

Published by: WestBow Press

Publication date: October 8, 2013 (rev. date October 12, 2016)

Paperback price: $22.76

About the Author

J.E. Bandy, Jr., is an evangelical Catholic, who hopes to inform, entertain, and inspire others through his writing. He is an analyst for the United States Government, and a former Naval Intelligence Officer. He lives with his family in scenic Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA. He is a graduate of York High School, the College of William and Mary, and Old Dominion University in Hampton Roads, Virginia. He enjoys photography and historical research.