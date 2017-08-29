Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition of Kodiak Networks

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Kodiak Networks, a privately held provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) for commercial customers.

Kodiak partners with mobile network operators globally to offer its cloud-based PTT solution and management platform, which delivers clear, reliable, instant performance over 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and 3G networks.

“Acquiring Kodiak Networks is another step in building Motorola Solutions’ communications and collaboration software suite and establishing annual recurring revenue streams,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products and Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “Kodiak’s broadband PTT software expands our offerings for mobile network operators, especially in commercial markets, and complements our software and carrier capabilities.”

Kodiak adds a complementary, carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular solution to Motorola Solutions’ existing mission-critical WAVE PTT portfolio. WAVE connects disparate networks to enable communication between smartphones, radios and computers via wireless or wireline broadband.

Kodiak was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom