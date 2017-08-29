Samsung Cuts Laundry Time in Half with Groundbreaking QuickDrive™ Technology

Samsung Electronics today announced its revolutionary new washing machine technology QuickDrive™ set to be unveiled at IFA 2017 in Berlin. At the heart of the WW8800M washing machine is Samsung’s exclusive QuickDrive™ technology, which provides consumers the power to dramatically reduce the time it takes to do a load of laundry in half1. On its Super Speed setting, a daily load of laundry completes in just 39 minutes, offering consumers the time-saving solution they always wanted but never had, without compromising washing performance1, energy efficiency, fabric care and durability.

“QuickDrive™ is the industry’s game changer, dramatically cutting the amount of time it takes for users to do laundry and giving them more time to enjoy life,” said B.S. Suh, Executive Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The new WW8800M washing machine uses QuickDrive™ technology to provide fast and powerful washing performance, with a range of technologies and smart functionality that make doing laundry so much easier.”

Samsung’s QuickDrive™ technology cuts washing time by 50% and energy use by 20%1 without compromising the cleaning performance. Its unique Q-Drum™ consists of a large main drum and a plate in the back that rotates independently. Unlike conventional washers that move clothes repeatedly up and down over the course of the cycle, the WW8800M moves clothes from top to bottom in the drum, and the plate in the back of the drum introduces a back and forth movement. It creates a revolutionary dynamic action powered by double forces that quickly, gently and thoroughly remove dirt to deliver an intense and complete wash cycle.

In addition, Samsung’s unrivalled QuickDrive™ technology was independently tested by Intertek, the world’s largest testing and inspection organization. Intertek confirmed that QuickDrive™ technology provides the same level of cleaning performance and fabric care as existing products, while reducing washing times.

The new WW8800M also has many of Samsung’s outstanding laundry technologies, like EcoBubble™, which provides powerful washing performance by mixing air and water to generate fine detergent bubbles that penetrate fabrics faster and maximize the detergent’s effects even at low temperatures.

Throughout the washing cycle, QuickDrive™ offers a range of smart and convenient features. The IoT-ready WW8800M boasts an AI-powered laundry assistant called Q-rator, which provides three key smart features that help manage laundry more conveniently.

Laundry Planner enables consumers to manage a laundry finishing time, freeing consumers to control their schedule on their own terms.

enables consumers to manage a laundry finishing time, freeing consumers to control their schedule on their own terms. Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as color, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need for guessing about which cycle is best.

gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as color, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need for guessing about which cycle is best. HomeCare Wizard monitors the washer by remote, proactively alerting users about potential problems and providing quick troubleshooting support.

The WW8800M also comes with Samsung’s innovative AddWash™, a feature that gives users the ability to add items at any time during the cycle2. From a forgotten sock to a delicate item3 that needs to go in later in the cycle, AddWash™ even allows users to add detergent or fabric softener at a later time. The combination of the Q-rator and AddWash™ creates a synergistic effect that further enhances the user convenience, simplifying the laundry process.

Finally, the WW8800M is designed for long-lasting performance. Equipped with Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology, the WW8800M reduces noise and helps reduce energy consumption while providing exceptional durability4, enabling the washer to maintain its outstanding washing performance and fabric care. Additionally, the WW8800M offers various energy-saving features, including the ability to save up to 50% more on energy than the highest A+++ energy-efficiency standard for a wash cycle.5 It also uses a Ceramic Heater+ with a new type of anti-adhesion coating, which ensures up to 55 percent less scale buildup than conventional ceramic heaters6, helping the heater maintain its performance longer with more durability.

Samsung Electronics’ booth will be open at Level 2, City Cube Berlin from September 1 through 6 for IFA 2017.

1 Tested on WW8800M compared with Samsung WW8500K. Saves 50% time on Cotton (40℃, half load) and eCotton cycle with washing performance within ±2%. Saves 20% energy on Cotton (40℃, half load) and Super Speed cycle (40℃, 5kg load), based on Intertek data.

2 The Add Wash door only opens only when the drum temperature is below 50°C.

3 Only fabric items, clothing, detergent and softener can be added.

4 Awarded a 20-year durability certification by the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies in Germany (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker – VDE).

5 e-Cotton course energy rating based on EU Energy Label standard.

6 Tested on Ceramic Heater+ compared with Samsung’s original conventional heater of WF60F4E0N0W/ET, based on independent testing of weight variation in hard water.