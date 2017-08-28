From Delicate Chords to Deafening Thunder, LG V30 Delivers Tailored HI-FI

The upcoming V series smartphone from LG will offer next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before for a personalized sound experience that is also easy to use. Developed in conjunction with long-time experts in the audio space the LG V30 is a perfect example of the partnership strategy behind developing the perfect mobile device for audiophiles.

Building on the Hi-Fi Quad DAC first introduced by its predecessor, the LG V30 features a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by ESS Technology’s SABRE ES9218P. LG’s Hi-Fi Quad DAC presents two new features: digital filters and sound presets. While the original Hi-Fi Quad DAC emphasized delivering Hi-Fi sound as close as possible to the original source by minimizing distortion and white noise, Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC offers more customizable options.

Digital filters, normally only available in expensive digital audio players, improves the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response with filters that can be customized to personal tastes. In developing sound presets, LG engineers studied the characteristics of popular tones and identified the best combination of sounds to create four optimal pre-programmed settings: enhanced, detailed, live and bass. Even with ordinary equipment, LG V30 users can experience much of the high-quality audio enjoyed by listeners using expensive headsets.

The Hi-Fi Quad DAC controls left and right audio signals separately, adjusting balance in such detail that listeners will feel as if they are standing in the center of a concert hall. LG has managed to cut the distortion rate down to 0.0002 percent. The less information lost when converting digital data into analog waveform, the clearer the resulting sound is. The audio paths are wider than ever in the V30 so it can process large, high-quality audio files without any lag and with greater accuracy.

The LG V30 also includes technology from partner company MQA Ltd. that facilitates high resolution audio streaming, the next big trend in mobile music. This allows the V30 to combine its stellar Quad DAC with MQA technology for a listening experience that will touch the heart as well as the ears. Music fans can enjoy high-resolution audio without the inconvenience of downloading huge files or using up large amounts of mobile data to get great sounding music through the V30.

What’s more, the HD Audio Recorder in the V30 features the capability to use the audio receiver of the phone simultaneously as a microphone (Receiver-as-a-Mic or RAM). The RAM can record loud sounds clearly, so the LG V30 can record a wider dynamic range of sounds, from a whisper to a thunderstorm, without distortion.

“With the V30, LG and our partners are pushing the boundaries of smartphone audio to enable a more bespoke listening experiences,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The combination of its advanced Hi-Fi audio technology and the superb images generated by its OLED FullVision display makes the LG V30 a true multimedia powerhouse.”

With the V30, LG continues its close partnership with B&O PLAY. B&O PLAY refined the audio capabilities in the V30 by fine-tuning the overall sound experience and adding its own exclusive touch. A set of high quality B&O PLAY earphones comes bundled with the V30 for hours of listening pleasure with style.

“For most people, listening to the music they love is a fundamental part of their lives and they expect the same uncompromised experience and quality from their headphones as they do from the mobile device they source music from,” said John Mollanger, CEO of B&O PLAY. “That’s why B&O PLAY is very excited for our long-term partnership with LG and satisfying global music lovers world over.”