Marriott’s Statement on Hurricane Harvey

Marriott International is closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey and the resulting storm’s potential impact on our hotels in its path. We have established hurricane plans and our hotel teams are prepared to implement these plans. In addition, we are in close contact with local authorities and, as always, will take guidance and direction from them. The safety and security of our guests and associates is always a top priority at Marriott.

For information regarding reservations, please call (800) 228-9290. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about the impact of the storm should call the Marriott International toll-free number in their country.