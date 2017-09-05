DEBENHAMS OTTAWAY LLP to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Debenhams Ottaway LLP will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Luke Harrison, Lead Litigation, Insolvency and Dispute Resolution Partner at Debenhams Ottaway LLP will speak on a panel covering pairing clients with funding for litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmDALO7ezyo





ABOUT DEBENHAMS OTTAWAY LLP AND LUKE HARRISON



Debenhams Ottaway is a multi-service, innovative law firm based in Hertfordshire, known for delivering clients outstanding service and our award winning legal advice. We are proud of our past, progressive in our outlook and unrelenting in our dedication to growth though doing more for our people, our personal and business clients and our communities.



The firm’s litigation team is described by Chambers 2017 as “esteemed”. Luke Harrison, who is also current Vice Chairman of the UK Commercial Litigation Association, is described by Chambers 2017 as a “very sharp and focused guy who thinks creatively about cases.” The team often handle lower value yet complex commercial litigation referred by London firms where London hourly rates make running the cases economic as well as litigation where London and national firms are conflicted.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



