Litigation Capital Management to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. is pleased to announce that Litigation Capital Management will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) to be held in London on October 2, 2017.



Patrick Moloney, Managing Director at Litigation Capital Management will speak on a panel covering litigation finance in the United Kingdom and the European Union.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rjaxm7K5Gg



ABOUT LITIGATION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT



Founded in 1998 and listed on the ASX in 2016, we are one of Australia’s (and the world’s) most experienced and successful Litigation Finance companies.



LCM (www.lcmfinance.com) are specialists in providing Litigation Finance to enable the pursuit and successful recovery of funds from legal claims and since our inception we have provided Litigation Finance solutions to a host of companies and individuals. We have worked across claims for insolvency, commercial litigation, class actions, arbitration and intellectual property.



We’ve helped our clients and partners recover hundreds of millions of dollars that, without litigation finance, they would have been unable to pursue due to risk factors or lack of resources.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



