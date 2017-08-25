Lead Exposure and Problems for Students Linked in New Research

Recently, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) published a working paper that has shed new light on the impact lead exposure has on children. Economists discovered causal evidence between the preschool blood lead levels of over 100,000 children and later school suspensions and juvenile detentions. Researched indicated, higher blood lead levels increased a child’s likelihood of future disciplinary problems.

Lead poisoning was one of the earliest studied and known environmental and occupational hazards. Today, it is widely understood that lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body. Although people of all ages can be at risk of exposure, children are especially vulnerable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified. At least 4 million households in the United States have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead.

"For many children, the most likely source of lead exposure can be found in their own homes due to the past use of lead-based paints," said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that if a home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint."

