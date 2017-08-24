Carlsberg Creates ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar

As part of 170 hours of celebration to mark the brewer’s 170 years anniversary, Carlsberg has built a ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar at the historical Carlsberg District in Copenhagen.

The bar is powered completely by an integrated windmill and in true Danish-style, an attached bicycle which consumers can use to generate enough power to pour their beer in case of no wind. Following the recent Carlsberg advert starring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen biking through Copenhagen, the sustainability innovation sends a clear signal to Carlsberg’s Danish provenance.

Carlsberg’s Sustainability Director, Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, said: “After committing to 100% renewable electricity and zero carbon emissions at our breweries, we challenged ourselves to create a fully carbon-neutral beer bar. Coming from Denmark, it only felt natural that we did this using windmills and bicycles.”

The Carlsberg Group’s sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group’s SAIL’22 strategy and consists of four major ambitions – ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture – each with individual and measurable targets.

Together Towards ZERO has been developed in partnership with leading global experts using a science-based approach. It is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and sets out to deliver emission reductions that go beyond the base level of ambition set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Consumers will be able to experience the ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar during Carlsberg Group’s 170th anniversary week in Copenhagen. Details of the week-long celebration and the ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar can be found at carlsberggroup.com.

Carlsberg Group CEO Cees ‘t Hart, said: “We want to use our 170 year anniversary to celebrate the past and toast to the future. Carlsberg has been brewing for a better today and tomorrow since 1847, and we felt the ZERO carbon Windmill bar was a great way to celebrate this.”

