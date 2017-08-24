UW is No. 13 in the world, third among public universities, in new ranking

The University of Washington is ranked No. 13 in the world — No. 3 among public universities — on the 2017 Academic Ranking of World Universities, released this month.

While the UW has ranked among the top 20 universities each year since the ARWU was first published, this year’s ranking is the highest it has achieved to date. The UW ranked No. 16 for seven consecutive years before climbing to No. 15 for three straight years before landing at No. 13 this year.

“We’re dedicated to advancing the public good, whether that’s here in Washington or the other side of the planet, and our faculty and alumni are central to that mission,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “This ranking is a wonderful recognition of the impact their research and scholarship is having on lives and communities worldwide. And it’s particularly gratifying to see so many of our population health-related disciplines getting the recognition they richly deserve.”

The ARWU was first published in 2003 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s Center for World-Class Universities. Since 2009, the ranking has been published by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, which is not affiliated with any university. This year, the ARWU ranked 1,300 universities around the world.

Like the recently-published Center for World University Rankings list, the ARWU calculates its rankings based on a university’s external recognition. The components of the ARWU ranking include: total number of alumni and faculty winning major awards; number of highly-cited researchers employed; and counts the number of papers published and cited. The UW scores especially highly in the number of faculty-authored articles indexed in major science and social-science citation indices. More information about the ARWU’s methodology is available on its website.

In addition to their overall rankings, the ARWU also publishes subject rankings in a number of fields in the natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences, and social sciences. The UW’s highest subject rankings in 2017 include: public health (No. 3 in the world), dentistry and oral sciences (No. 3), biological sciences (No. 5), and biomedical engineering (No. 5).