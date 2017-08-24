CEVA enhances Dublin facility with temperature controlled unit

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies has enhanced its capabilities in Dublin with the introduction of a 15,000 square foot temperature-controlled facility at its Dublin warehouse. The new building has been constructed as an insulated building-within-a-building on the city’s airport industrial park and will allow it to better serve customers with medical products requiring to be kept within a constant temperature range of 15-25 degrees.

“Temperature controlled logistics are an increasingly important part of the Irish export market as life sciences manufacturing continues to grow in the country,” states CEVA’s Managing Director Ireland, Gary O’Connor. “This new addition to our service offering will enable us to store up to 2,100 pallets of medical products within the 15-25 degree temperature range and cater for growing numbers of customer enquiries where temperature-controlled storage is an essential part of their business.”

CEVA is a world leader in the movement of medical devices and equipment which require specialist handling throughout their journey. To further aid the growth of this business, the new Dublin unit also features state-of-the-art air conditioning, heating and cooling technology complete with a Sintra system which provides exceptional levels of clean air by using perforated ducts to diffuse the air within the facility. Having specialist clean room facilities, CEVA can also offer customers additional value-added services including re-kitting and reassembling in a controlled environment.

The transformed facility enables CEVA to provide customers with a 24/7 service for any goods moving through the unit as it is now fully authorized under the HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority) Wholesalers Distribution Authorization scheme. In order to receive an authorisation to wholesale medicinal products, a potential authorisation/licence holder must show compliance with the principle of Good Distribution Practice (GDP). Compliance with these principles is decided by the HPRA through regular site inspections.

The next stage of the facility’s development, which now caters to multiple healthcare customers, will be the introduction of on-site pharmacists which will commence by the end of 2017.

