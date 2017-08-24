Director-General welcomes investigation into death of journalist Kim Wall in Denmark

The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, has welcomed the investigation into the death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall who went missing on 10 August in Denmark while working on a story about a Danish inventor and entrepreneur.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of journalist Kim Wall” said the Director-General. “I welcome the immediate efforts of the Danish authorities to investigate the circumstances of her death and to shed light on this case.”

Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall disappeared while researching a feature about Peter Madsen, inventor of the largest home-made submarine, the UC3 Nautilus. Her body was found in waters off Denmark on 21 August and has now been formally identified. Kim Wall had written for several publications including daily newspapers The New York Times (USA), The Guardian (UK), and Libération (France).

The Director-General of UNESCO issues statements on the killing of media workers in line with Resolution 29 adopted by UNESCO Member States at the Organization’s General Conference of 1997, entitled “Condemnation of Violence against Journalists.” These statements are posted on a dedicated webpage, UNESCO condemns the killing of journalists