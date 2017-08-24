J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Recognized by Food Logistics and Logistics Management, Two Industry-Leading Publications

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has earned four Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management and was recently named a Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics.

Logistics Management recognized J.B. Hunt with Quest for Quality Awards in the following categories: dry freight carrier, intermodal marketing company, 3PL transportation management system (TMS), and national LTL carrier. The awards are based on a controlled research study that measures customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

Each year, Food Logistics produces the Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list to serve as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. J.B. Hunt will be profiled in the August 2017 issue of the publication along with others on the list. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

J.B. Hunt provides a variety of temperature-controlled transportation and brokerage services, including truckload, intermodal, and refrigerated LTL. Its extensive network consists of more than 4,000 companyowned trailing units and contracts with 16,000-plus contracted refrigerated carriers.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.