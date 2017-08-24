Alstom signs maintenance contract for 8 years for regional trains in Sweden

Arriva won a contract for operating the trains and Alstom was included in the bid as maintenance solution provider. Alstom’s scope of the contract includes the full maintenance, except cleaning. As part of the contract, Alstom will use its cutting-edge digital tools such as the TrainTracer solution for predictive maintenance, to gather relevant data of the train. It is part of the HealthHub solution, which then interfaces with the HealthHub platform, allowing the automation of certain tasks, such as alerts, and anticipation of repairs. The works will be carried out at the depot in Raus, Helsingborg.

“This contract reinforces Alstom as a high-quality maintenance provider with a solid long-term presence on the Swedish market. With this new assignment, Alstom will be maintaining the complete fleet of Coradia Nordic vehicles in Sweden, thus benefiting from cross-project synergies. Through modern preventive maintenance digitalization tools, we will also further improve the reliability and performance of the fleet”, says Björn Asplund, Managing Director, Alstom Sweden.

“We are very pleased to work together with Alstom as we see them as a strong and stable maintenance supplier with extensive international experience. Alstom knows the trains better than anyone else, and we have great confidence in their maintenance methods. We already work with Alstom in a similar set-up for Östgötapendeln where we have beaten the record for train accessibility several times”, says Johan Åhlander, CEO Arriva Sweden.

Alstom is currently delivering 30 additional Coradia Nordic X61 regional trains to Skånetrafiken, in addition to the 69 previously delivered. As per the contract, Alstom has delivered 11 trains by May 2017, and will deliver the final batch of 19 trains between May 2018 and January 2019. The Coradia Nordic train delivered to Skånetrafiken consist of four cars, is 74 meters long in total, and has a capacity for up to 510 passengers. The train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The trains are manufactured at Alstom’s site in Salzgitter, Germany.

Since 2002, more than 300 regional Coradia EMU trains have been sold to train operators in the Nordic region, including SLL, Norrtåg, Västtrafik and Östgötatrafiken. In total, more than 3,000 regional Coradia trains have been sold in Europe, and they are currently running in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.