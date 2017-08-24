Study Examines the Potential for Indoor Exposure to Aerosolized Mycotoxins

This summer, The American Society for Microbiology published a study that caught the attention of many facility managers and building science professionals. The study was posted in the journal of Applied and Environmental Microbiology (AEM) in early June.

The study examined how fungal toxins could cause potentially serious indoor air quality (IAQ) concerns for building occupants. Researchers focused on Penicillium brevicompactum, Aspergillus versicolor and Stachybotrys chartarum growing on wallpaper, along with the possible aerosolization of mycotoxins produced by these specific types of fungi.

A mycotoxin is a toxic secondary metabolite produced by some fungi, also commonly referred to as mold. Some molds can produce several mycotoxins, and others may produce mycotoxins only under certain environmental conditions. Mycotoxins may cling to the surface of mold spores or may be found within the spores.

“Hundreds of different mycotoxins have been identified from common molds, with many more likely to be discovered as research continues,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The study published in AEM examined how air flowing over moldy wallpaper in real-world conditions could aerosolize mycotoxins found on spores, mycelium fragments or other particles causing inhalation concerns. The ability of mycotoxins to be aerosolized is important to understand as many types of fungi that can be found in moldy indoor environments are known to produce these toxins under various circumstances. More research examining exposure to mycotoxins through inhalation is needed to fully understand potential health effects for building occupants breathing contaminated air"

The scientists at EMSL offer comprehensive mold and mycotoxin testing services to identify indoor pollutants and exposure risks. Their network of laboratories across the United States and Canada provide testing services and all of the sampling supplies needed to collect and submit samples.

To learn more about testing for mold, mycotoxins or other indoor environmental quality concerns, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling equipment and investigative products for environmental professionals.