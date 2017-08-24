Hilton Opens Urban Retreat On South Korea Coastline

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today opened doors to the new Hilton Busan, marking its debut in South Korea’s second largest city. With its prime location on a pristine coastline in the East Busan Tourism Complex, Hilton Busan is set to be a hub for business and leisure travel to this dynamic region. The hotel will offer two innovative dining concepts, a rooftop swimming pool and versatile meeting space unparalleled for both function and style.

“Busan is a key tourism destination and we’re delighted to be introducing Hilton’s trademark hospitality and flagship brand to the city, complementing the five hotels we currently operate in South Korea,” said Sean Wooden, vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Guests visiting Hilton Busan will enjoy a unique urban retreat with thoughtful amenities and offerings as captivating as its seafront location.”

Hilton Busan provides a convenient base for guests looking to explore major attractions including the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, BEXCO Convention Center and The Lotte Premium Outlet, which is only 1.6km away from the hotel and houses more than 150 local and international shopping outlets.

“As Korea’s largest port city, Busan has always been a popular destination for both business and leisure guests, including fans of the annual Busan International Film Festival,” said Tim Soper, vice president, operations, Japan, Korea and Micronesia. “Thanks to Busan’s eclectic mix of leisure attractions including nature parks, museums and temples, it is also a popular destination for major meetings and events, which Hilton Busan will be well placed to accommodate. Having operated in Korea for decades, we are pleased to add another Hilton-branded property in this dynamic country and in an energetic city such as Busan.”

Boasting a blend of nature and modern design, each of the hotel’s 310 spacious guest rooms feature stunning land and sea scape views, 49-inch LED televisions, high-speed internet access, private balconies, large work spaces and four-point bathrooms. All rooms span at least 60 square meters, while the suites are at least 120 square meters. Those staying in executive rooms have access to the Executive Lounge, which offers breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails.

Guests looking to relax will find extensive recreational facilities at Hilton Busan including a wellness center, 24-hour fitness center, kids activities, and range of all-weather swimming options, including an infinity pool with panoramic ocean views, adults-only pool, children’s pool, jacuzzi and indoor pool.

Guests and locals alike can enjoy a variety of dining options on-property, including:

DA MOIM: an all-day dining restaurant with a remarkable view featuring delectable Korean, Chinese, Japanese and Western cuisine with an interactive live cooking station and open kitchen.

MCQUEEN BAR: poised to become a destination in its own right in Busan, guests can enjoy a stylish drink menu and relaxed ambience.

MCQUEEN LOUNGE: located on the top floor, framed by a panoramic view, this lounge offers a French/Korean-fusion-inspired afternoon tea with freshly baked pastries and treats.

SWEET CORNER: guests can enjoy French pastries, macaroons, handmade chocolates, cakes, cookies and other desserts and beverages.

Hilton Busan offers flexible meeting and event space, including seven function rooms, a 1,417-square-meter Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 people, and a 977-square-meter ballroom featuring beautiful ocean views. Hilton Busan offers a business center and a dedicated hotel team to provide comprehensive support for seamless events and meetings. The hotel also has two outdoor event venues ranging from 350 square meters to 670 square meters. Unique to hotels in the area, Hilton Busan also houses a wedding chapel, allowing couples to celebrate their special day overlooking the sea.

Visitors to Hilton Busan can access the property from Gimhae International Airport or Busan KTX Train Station. The hotel’s address is 268-32, Gijanghaean-ro, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan 46083, Korea. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +82 51 509 1111 or visit the hotel’s website at hiltonbusan.hilton.com.

