The Cry and The Victim - two exciting new BBC One dramas set for Scotland

Made by two Scottish production companies, Synchronicity Films (The Cry) and STV Productions (The Victim), both dramas have been commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content.

Donalda MacKinnon, Director, BBC Scotland says: “We’ve been very public about trying to boost our drama output as part of our strategy of providing programmes that are more relevant for audiences in Scotland - but which can also be enjoyed as compelling stories no matter where you live.

”Trust Me and The Replacement have proved very popular in that respect and I’m sure these two new dramas by Scottish companies will prove equally so in addition to the next Shetland series and of course River City.“

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, BBC Senior Commissioning Editor for England and Scotland, says: ”It is exciting to be able to showcase our ambition for BBC Scotland Drama with these two very different but equally brilliant shows. Original, distinctive and gripping, both The Victim and The Cry are beautifully written pieces with huge emotional heart and universal appeal. Gaynor Holmes and I are looking forward to working with Synchronicity Films and STV to bring them to the screen"

The Cry and The Victim are part of BBC Scotland’s continued commitment to produce distinctive and reflective Scottish output, complementing productions filmed in Scotland including Trust Me (BBC One), Shetland (BBC One), Ordeal By Innocence (BBC One), Still Game (BBC One), Billy Connolly: Portrait Of A Lifetime (BBC Two, BBC One Scotland), River City (BBC One Scotland), Two Doors Down (BBC Two) and The Proclaimers: This Is The Story (BBC Two Scotland).

Casting for The Cry and The Victim will be announced in the coming months.