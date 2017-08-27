The Journeyman’s “The Buried Path” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/28/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of The Journeyman’s new book, “The Buried Path.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 28th.

There comes a time in almost all our lives when we look for answers to that which lies beyond our everyday horizons. We search for reason, truth and bearing to deepen who we are and give our world value and meaning. All that is difficult to unravel though when the very life we live is twisted and wrapped tightly within the labyrinth in which we unknowingly dwell, contorted and bent out of shape by all that and those around us, with the reality of our being buried beneath the lies upon which we walk. Those answers however are too often hard to find when we don’t even know what the questions are we need to ask.

“The Buried Path” by The Journeyman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/28/2017-09/01/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HEW55C0. “The Buried Path” has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“‘The Buried Path’ is a brilliantly mastered journey into self-awareness. It is definitely thought provoking and intriguing. It challenges the reader to self-reflect on their own life as they seek to find their “True North.” It is an extensive read, which is I think, by design. As many of us search our whole lives to find answers to why we are here and what our purpose is in life. This is not a book to be read quickly, it is to be savored and contemplated on. The Journeyman has done it again, he is a credit to himself, aspiring writers, and the writing profession as a whole.” – Jessica Bynum

“This is a brilliant book from a clearly talented author, the journeyman. I am looking forward to reading more books from this author! Get your hands on this book for not only an entertaining read, but an enlightening one as well!” – Louis Gunderson

The Journeyman is a solitary creature who, for the time being, prefers to remain a nameless face as he wanders anonymously through the city’s streets, venturing into the world and all those places in between to discover its mysteries and unlock their meanings through the dichotomies of life.

