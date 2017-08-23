Revealing the Hidden Beast in Humans

Why do people hurt people? We read about it in the news every day. What makes people resort to horrible acts of violence? De-Witt A. Herd’s “Beyond the Real Mind” delves into unexplored territories of the mind to answer these questions.



In his book, De-Witt takes readers to the root cause of why human beings resort to killing themselves and others. Taking into consideration currently known facts and his own research and vast experience, he probes into different angles of the problem and arrives to a conclusion that will help solve the persisting mystery of human violence.



“A bold move to question professionals on criminal behavior. And yet it opens a new debate and clarity that may frighten you,” says M. Whitaker, OK, an Amazon customer who rated the book with five stars.



“Beyond the Real Mind” seeks to understand the motivation behind a criminal act and ultimately to solve the persisting problem of violence. This book is now available in selected online bookstores.



“Beyond the Real Mind” will be featured in 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, one of the largest independent book fairs in the country. The event will be held on September 1-3, in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, and will be attended by thousands of literary enthusiasts.





“Beyond the Real Mind: Why We Kill”

Written by De-Witt A. Herd

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



De-Witt A. Herd started to write poetry in the late ‘70s and has since published over eighty poems. He served in the army for twenty years. After that, he attained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in marriage, family, and child therapy. He shifted his career to specialize in substance abuse therapy. He has since retired from his career as a case manager, giving him the opportunity to focus on his writing career.



Find out more about De-Witt A. Herd and his works at www.de-wittaherdbooks.com.

