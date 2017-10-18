A Genuine Guide for Career Management Sparks Hope for Career Goal Fulfillment

The famous quote by the philosopher Confucius which states “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life” is highly emphasized in the book “Learning to Fish in the Twenty-First Century.” Centered on providing instruction and guidance on how to attain placement suitable to one’s passion and abilities, the book is very instrumental for every individual, whether still entering the corporate world or already employed but seeking for professional growth and job satisfaction.

In a generation marked by competition, especially in the corporate arena, the book provides comfort in the thought that every individual has a place in the corporate world. Written from the in-depth and tested knowledge, experience and expertise of the author, the book is able to present a concise and valuable, detailed process on how to realize and actualize one’s potential to land fitting and satisfactory careers. The book emphasizes that career management and success in one’s job search can be attainable by following this guide. By starting at getting to know oneself, the individual realizes his/her strengths, weakness, abilities and aspirations, hence enabling him/her to seek for positions in line his/her interests making work not a burden but a joy.

The book is definitely a huge help for all individuals seeking jobs that will fit their interest and capabilities and those who have the desire for a career change, for positions that will provide job satisfaction and professional growth.

“Learning to Fish in the Twenty-First Century” by Donna Chlopak has been featured as one of the informational literatures in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



“Learning to Fish in the Twenty-First Century”

Written by: Donna Chlopak

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: May 31, 2016

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author:

Donna Chlopak, PhD, is an organizational/industrial psychologist from Ohio State University. Her valuable insight and knowledge in occupational psychology and counselling are the fruits of her three decade experience as a manager, entrepreneur, and consultant for large companies including Citibank, AT&T and Gallup Organization. She has also been an educator for both graduate and undergraduate students from Rutgers University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Baruch College (CUNY), Montclair State University, Seton Hall University, and Kean University. She is passionate in helping adults find placement fitting their career goals and imparting guidance to individuals seeking a boost in their professional lives. She is currently residing in New Jersey with her husband of forty years.