Notable author releases a new Sci-Fi adventure novel

While teaching her credit recovery class for students who are at risk of failing high school, Cynthia Revels, the author of the novel, “Immersion,” discovered that her students do not like to read the books their literature teacher assigned them because they did not find them interesting. At that moment, she decided to write a fictional story that she thought her students would easily relate to. The novel tells about two extraterrestrial sisters who must cooperate to avoid chaos and confusion in their current worlds.

The protagonist Ayizan is described in the novel as a normal teenager, but what the people around her don’t know is that she is keeping a secret no one will ever understand. Both human and extraterrestrial, Ayizan’s impulsive behavior compromises the other fellow extraterrestrials’ safety on Earth. This causes her sister, whom she has never met before, to intervene and stop Ayizan’s “Immersion,” their rite of passage into the world of the Ancients of the Vodoun culture. As their sibling relationship changes over time, they learn to help one another keep the balance between order and chaos on their planets.

Although the novel’s primary characters offer Afrocentric perspectives, the author made sure that this novel does not involve slavery, cruelty or a dystopian theme. In fact, Revels shares, “The message is uplifting and the main characters are involved in lifestyles and adventures that people of all ages can relate to and enjoy.”

“Immersion” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which will take place this coming October 11, 2017.



“Immersion”

Written by: Cynthia Revels

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: September 14, 2016

Paperback price: $15.01

About the Author

Cynthia Revels is a native of Denver, Colorado, where she is a member of the Lighthouse Writers workshop. Much of her career has been spent as a technical consultant for major telecommunications providers. She recently changed careers and has been teaching instructional technology to grades kindergarten through 12 for the past nine years.