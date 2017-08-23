Tech Titans honors Thomson Reuters Brian Peccarelli with Corporate CEO Award

Thomson Reuters announced that Tech Titans, North Texas’ most comprehensive organization supporting technology, has awarded Brian Peccarelli, president of the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters, with the Tech Titans Corporate CEO Award. The award will be presented during the Tech Titans Gala on August 25 in Plano, Texas.

“This year’s Corporate CEO Awards submissions were especially impressive,” said Bill Sproull, president of Tech Titans. “Brian’s aggressive support of innovation and women in the technology industry, paired with the corresponding results and measurable impact of those efforts at Thomson Reuters, were particularly remarkable.”

The Tech Titans Awards recognize individuals and organizations currently transforming the high-tech industry in North Texas. The Tech Titans Awards showcase the innovators, adopters and executors impacting the technology industry for the greater good. The Corporate CEO award recognizes the CEO or Division President of a technology company with corporate headquarters or a division office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and operating revenue of more than $200 million in 2016.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Tech Titans,” said Brian Peccarelli, president of the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area is a booming metropolis of tech companies and talent, and we’re proud to be cultivating and contributing exciting tech developments and innovation that have global reach.”

Peccarelli is executive sponsor of Thomson Reuters innovation initiative that unites subject matter experts from a variety of disciplines across the enterprise (finance and risk; legal; tax and accounting; news media; and technology) to cultivate and execute innovative projects in support of Thomson Reuters customers. The initiative includes programs such as the Catalyst Fund, which encourages employees to submit their innovative business ideas for consideration by the company’s leadership team for funding. Since its inception, Thomson Reuters has funded over 80 projects, 38 of which have already been implemented.

For more information about innovation at Thomson Reuters, visit https://innovation.thomsonreuters.com/en.html. To learn more about the Tech Titans Awards, visit https://www.techtitans.org/.

