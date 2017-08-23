Bijan Zanganeh Re-elected for Another 4 Years

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was reappointed as the Minister of petroleum by obtaining 230 votes in favor, in parliament (Majlis) on Sunday.

He has gained the majority of MP’s vote of confidence and has re-elected as the Minister of Petroleum in the cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani for another 4 years.

Bijan Zangeneh was born on March 1331 in Kermanshah, who won today’s confidence vote for the tenth time to gain the confidence from the parliament.

He has 26 years of experience as a minister in three key ministries of oil and energy and Jihad construction organization so far.

The official who is well respected among OPEC colleagues, is credited with ramping up Iran’s oil production after the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, and a recent deal with French oil major Total.

Zanganeh, who has been graduated from Tehran University, has studied Master of Civil Engineering, and has started his political career since 1979, in the cabinet of Mohammad Ali Rajaee, as Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance.