China Mobile Hong Kong and Huawei Jointly Launch All-Cloud Core Network Showcase

Mr. Sean Lee, CEO of CMHK (Left Five) and Mr. Wang Yongde, Vice President of Huawei Core Network (Right Three) together with other executives at the showcase

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) officially announced the launch of their all-Cloud Core Network showcase, which the company has built together with Huawei. This showcase is not only an exhibition center to present CMHK’s achievements in all-Cloud Core Network construction and O&M fields, but also an innovative incubation center for new businesses.

At the showcase, more than 20 main traditional core network NEs have been moved on to the cloud, where the same NFVI is shared. This deployment approach makes O&M more efficient and allows resources to be better utilized. The unified NFVI accelerates rollout of new services, guarantees fast innovation and service verification. So far, the site has provided more than three million subscribers with mobile data, VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and VoWiFi (Voice over WiFi). All KPIs show that network operation has been stable.

At the launch ceremony, Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of CMHK, said: “CMHK, a pioneer in the cloud-based telecom market, is the first carrier in Hong Kong to engage in all-Cloud Core Network commercial-use. We are excited to see such encouraging results achieved in a short period of time. Thanks to all CMHK and Huawei team members for their seamless collaboration and hard work on the project. In meeting the future evolution of cloud technology, we must work harder to build a better network to provide our customers with even more desirable services.”

Mr. Wang Yongde, Vice President of Cloud Communication Department, Cloud Core Network Product Line of Huawei, said: "The opening of the showcase is a good start, Huawei will continue to support China Mobile Hong Kong in achieving its network development goals, and providing better service to customers.”

Looking ahead, CMHK will continue to collaborate with Huawei to further explore and innovate in the fields of IoT, video, 5G, enterprise communications, and capability openness, among others.