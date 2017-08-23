Bosch now has its own “eRide” collection

The sports- and streetwear brand Maloja has developed for Bosch eBike Systems staff and team riders a fashion collection that delivers a convincing combination of quality, functionality, design and sustainability. The new Bosch “eRide” collection consists of three lines: the “Originals”, the “Performance” and the “Uphill Flow” line – a total of 19 items, from softshell jackets and shorts to socks. The clothing will be worn at work, at trade fairs and events, at races and at appointments with customers.

The new “eRide” collection

At Bosch the idea of creating a special eBike collection was triggered by a passion for cycling. “With our new collection we show what we stand for and what drives us. We love cycling. Many of our staff are from the industry or have made a job out of their hobby. This passion had to be plain to see,” says Claus Fleischer, CEO Bosch eBike Systems. The new eBike collection gives the staff a uniform look and creates identification and a high recognition value.

Functional clothing with style

Combining functionality and a modern style is something for which Maloja is well-known in the sporting world. This reputation was an important factor for the partnership. “Maloja stands for quality, functionality, design and sustainability. It is a company that sets itself the highest standards,” Fleischer says. The eBike clothing range is not only functional, fashionable and comfortable to wear; it is also manufactured sustainably.

For Maloja CEO Klaus Haas this collaboration between the two brands is already “more than a one-hit wonder because we speak very much the same language and both aim to get things moving in our respective markets. The spirit, motivation and conviction of the two companies are a superb match. It makes you want to do more.” The partly illustrative design and the colours of the collection show how progressive the partners are in their ideas. The combination of grey and light and dark blue is perfect for trade fairs, events and meetings with customers. All of the clothing is made of high-quality material and painstakingly processed, thereby guaranteeing the longest possible wearing comfort.