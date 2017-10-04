Retired Educator writes an inspirational story for kids

Every angel in Heaven, big or small in size, is assigned to accomplish a good deed on Earth to be considered a good angel. They must take this mission in order to serve the Lord and prove themselves worthy in His side. The protagonist of this story is a cute little angel – the cutest and smallest of their kind in God’s Kingdom. Despite his size, our angel believes that size doesn’t matter and that he knows he has something more to offer. He is willing to take the test and is determined to finish it. However, imperfections did not spare our little angel. He must fight his own weaknesses in order to succeed in his mission. Will our little angel live up to his greatest potential?

This children’s book entitled “The Littlest Little Angel” by Les Newvine is a well-written one with moral lessons that every kid out there should read. This will let the readers, especially the young ones, remember that size doesn’t matter when it comes to something you really want to happen. The book will also strengthen every reader’s faith in God while making it enjoyable and entertaining to read.

The book “The Littlest Little Angel” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



“The Littlest Little Angel”

Written by: Les C. Newvine

Published by: Dorrance Publishing Co.

Published Date: October 3, 2016

Paperback price: $16.00

About the author

During his retirement, writing has been something Les C. Newvine has enjoyed as a hobby. He and his wife continue to substitute teach at Skyview Junior High. They are also involved in community volunteer programs, especially with HopeLink.



Les is also the author of “Caesar Saves Christmas.”

For additional information, please visit Newvinebooks.com