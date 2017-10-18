“Nutrition is Key to Beating Macular Degeneration,” Says Author

The health guide “How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015) educates readers on how the aforementioned eye disease is far more treatable when symptoms are detected in a complete eye exam.



This condition, also known as age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), is a common eye disease and a leading cause of vision loss among people age 50 and above. In the Empowering Family Caregivers show on Blog Talk Radio, the author confirms, “It is currently affecting 1 in 3 people over age 55. An estimated 17 million people in the United States are affected. Worldwide, there are an estimated 30 million people who have some form of macular degeneration.”



Macular degeneration occurs when the macula, a small spot near the center of the retina, is damaged. This part of the eye is required for sharp and detailed central vision, which enables people to see objects that are straight ahead and in fine detail. If left untreated, this eye disease causes a person to lose his/her central vision, which interferes with the ability to read, write, see faces, drive, etc.



“Fortunately, there are ways to slow it and even overcome it when it is discovered in the early stages,” the author said. “The best way is nutritional. It consists of healthy natural foods, including plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables and supplemental vitamins with many ingredients that have been proven to benefit the vision. When out in the sun, amber-colored, polarized sunglasses are a necessity, along with a wide-brim hat.”



Indeed, in his book, the author introduces a wide range of healthy foods readers should include in their daily health regimen, and he explains why they help improve eyesight.



Among the many foods he recommends are raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, wheat germ, and coffee for breakfast; sandwiches made from organic bread and natural meat with natural fruit juice for lunch; mixed nuts and orange juice for an afternoon snack; and a salad, baked chicken, fish, vegetables, and some red wine for dinner. He urges readers to avoid excessive dairy products, pastries, processed meat, canned foods, fast food, and sugary drinks.



“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” gained attention at the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair. Health followers should not miss a copy of this book, which they can purchase at Amazon.com and at the author’s own website, http://www.beatmaculardegeneration.com



“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!”

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Publication date: August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.98



About the author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in the early stages.