Secrets to a Lasting Marriage Decoded

What makes a marriage last? What sets successful marriages apart from those that end in failure? Dr. John G. Githiga tries to answer this question and more in his book, The Secrets of Success in Marriage.

It has been widely acknowledged that almost half of the marriages in the United States culminate in divorce. Instead of delving into the negative aspects, Dr. Githiga opted to highlight why other marriages remain strong and prosperous. In this book, he provides unprecedented insight from the wisdom shared by hundreds of couples from North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The couples who have been married for twenty to seventy years reveal to readers the secret to their success.

Their stories, lessons, and deep understanding on working as a team, braving the storms together, and putting God in the center of the relationships will guide married partners and those intending to marry on their own marital journey.

The Secrets of Success in Marriage was one of the books featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017 held at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. It was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from October 11 to 15.





The Secrets of Success in Marriage

Written by Dr. John G. Githiga

Paperback | $9.99

Kindle | $4.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. John G. Githiga is an American of Kenyan descent. He is a highly respected scholar, author, and preacher. He is a patriarch of All Nations Christian Church International. He also serves as a chancellor and professor of theology at ANCCI University. Dr. Githiga has the distinction of being included in the eighth edition of Madison Who’s Who Registry of Executives and Professional among black Americans.