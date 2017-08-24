“In-Home Sales Acceleration,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (08/25/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kenny Chapman’s new book, “In-Home Sales Acceleration: How to Create Raving Fans, Increase Sales, and Improve your Online Reputation in 30 Days or Less.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on August 25th.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” gives you a simple system for success. This book provides specific ways to deliver the “Ultimate Client Experience,” increase revenue, and keep clients for life. It also includes proprietary methodologies for becoming a better salesperson and creating sustainable income growth. You will finally be able to break through barriers that have been holding you back, take control of your results, and accelerate your sales.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” by Kenny Chapman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (08/25/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073RQ7CWJ.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“As usual Kenny delivers up to date information to help you achieve explosive growth in a reliable and proven methodology. Once you have this information in your possession all you’ll need is to take action to move toward your goals. Thanks Kenny for laying this out in an easy to understand manner.” – Kerry Prudhomme

“I’ve been through the live class and this book is the perfect companion. Great information in an easy to read, self paced book format. Kenny always delivers great content!” – Jason B. Anderson

For More Information:

About the Author:

Kenny Chapman is an acclaimed authority on helping people discover their true potential. His compelling teachings have inspired individuals worldwide to reshape their lives and organizations, creating lasting change and unparalleled success.



An entrepreneur at heart, Kenny built a highly successful plumbing/HVAC company, Peterson Plumbing, which creates the personal freedom that allows him to travel and pursue other endeavors.