Author Chronicles the Adventures of Living a Dream - Cruising

All of us have a unique gift to have a dream and a power to make these dreams into realities. Some of these dreams may take long while others may be challenging. But still it is in our hands and our faith to bring forth the truth to every little or big dream we have.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey” is a written account that shares inspiration with readers. It is an interesting and encouraging author’s chronicle of how he and his wife made their lifetime dream into a beautiful experience and memory. This book tells the many things they did to plan, prepare and live their dream of cruising on an extended period. The author’s writing also features the places they went, people they met and adventures they had in their exciting cruising journey. This book also shares the day-to-day facets of their voyage and some valuable lessons to ponder and realize.



This book also offers some useful information for those who happen to dream or try to travel on a boat. The many insights and practical knowledge that can be used as a guide were well accounted for in this writing.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey” not only shares with readers the inspiring story of making a dream happen but it also leads them to see how these dreams could bring meaning to their lives. This is a good read.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey”

Written by Hugh French

Published by FriesenPress

Published date June 5, 2013

Paperback price $8.16



About the Author

Hugh French was born in 1930 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated in 1947 from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, a pre-engineering high school, and then attended University of Maryland, School of Engineering. His education was interrupted by his service in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his enlistment, he enrolled in night school at Johns Hopkins University and graduated with a BSE in Electrical Engineering in 1962. Later he attended University of Dallas night school where he graduated with an MBA in Business Administration in 1977.

He was employed by Bendix Radio in Towson, MD as an Electronics Engineer from 1955 ‘til 1962, and by E-Systems, Inc. as a Systems Engineer until he retired in 1992. He married Mildred Daniels in 1954; they had three children. After retirement, he and Millie pursued their lifetime dream of living and cruising on a 40-foot powerboat from 1993 to 1996. Then they moved back ashore and pursued traditional retirement activities e.g. golf, fishing traveling, etc.

Millie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2000 and Hugh served as her caregiver throughout her journey until she passed in 2008. He moved back to Texas and is now living in Tyler, TX at the Hamptons Retirement Community where he is actively engaged in various volunteer activities including writing and caregiver efforts.