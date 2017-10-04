Children’s Book Gives a Wickedly Satisfying Treat for Readers

“Cooking With Ruby: The Halloween Party” is an entertaining children’s book made from the concerted efforts of Loreen Benner as author and Anne-Marie Benner as contributor. The book’s story reflects their passion for cooking and baking.

The story follows Ruby, an energetic seven-year-old girl, her four-year-old little brother, Brad and their parents. The theme of the story revolves around Halloween and the eager anticipation of Ruby as well the young children around her: friends, neighbors and schoolmates. Trick or treating, get-togethers and Halloween parties are the fun activities children and their families get to enjoy on this festive day. As the night of the big event is approaching, Ruby gets to help out with the preparations during the day.

What makes “Cooking With Ruby: The Halloween Party” extra special are the recipes that the author has in store for the readers. The recipes are easy and fun to make, and can be enjoyed by the whole family. A wholesome treat indeed as families celebrate the festivities of Halloween.

“Cooking With Ruby: The Halloween Party” is a wonderful book not just for kids, but also for the whole family. Who says a children’s book and a cookbook don’t mix? “Cooking with Ruby” shows that it can be done. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will give young readers and those interested in this book a chance to own it.

“Cooking With Ruby: The Halloween Party”

Written by Loreen Benner

Published by Xlibris

Published date November 22, 2014

Paperback price: $21.99



About the author

Loreen Marie Benner, and daughter, Anne-Marie Benner, were both born and raised in Southern California and transplanted to the Northeast seventeen years ago. This mother-daughter team collaborated to make the “Ruby” book. Loreen is an avid cook and baker with one of the largest cookbook collections in the Northeast and is a fifteen-year award winning baker. She has self-published one previous recipe book, which is still being sold.

In the past, Loreen has been interviewed and published in at least two local newspapers here in the state of Vermont. Loreen spoke weekly for over two years to a radio audience through her local radio program segment, “Recipe of the Week” Loreen resides with her husband, Patrick, and herd of animals in South Burlington, Vermont.

The daughter, Anne-Marie, found out how important it was to be able to cook when she moved out on her own. Now being keenly aware of the task at hand, she was more than eager to help with the writing of this book. She is also an award-winning baker with numerous awards from the local country fair. She feels that coauthoring the “Ruby” book/s, she not only gains the experience of cooking, but it will serve to help bring them closer together as “Ruby” is close to her own mother and family. Anne-Marie resides in Colchester, Vermont with her twenty-two-pound cat, Oscar.