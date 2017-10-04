Fable Imparts an Interestingly Wonderful Lesson about Friendship

This children’s book basically teaches the importance of friendship and overcoming fear of the unknown. In writing this book, the author got his inspiration from a nature show on Discovery Channel. With that in mind, plus all the stories from the author’s father, who was a former school teacher and used to tell him in his early childhood years, this fascinating book was created. He has wonderfully crafted a fable which describes the adventures of four friends as they visit Dream Land Creek where they’ll not only meet interesting animal characters and new friends, but also come in contact with a strange object of their fear. What is it that they’re really afraid of? How were these friends able to conquer their fear with the help of each other?

This material is highly recommended most especially to parents with little children. It is of utmost importance that children be taught at a very young age the value of friendship, and this book can somehow do that job! It is sprinkled with vividly fun illustrations that little ones will surely enjoy while learning at the same time.

“The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and have fun reading this wonderful book!



“The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China”

Written by Arthur Gordon Brenckle

Published by Xlibris

Published date May 11, 2010

Paperback price $22.20



About the Author

Arthur Gordon Brenckle resides in a small farm in Colorado where he did not only do farming, but also built log homes, rode ditch, run heavy equipment, and rough necked in the oil field. He has two daughters and three grandchildren who live near his home. His storytelling ability rooted from his father who was a school teacher. His father used to tell bedtime stories to him and his siblings when they were young, and that became his biggest influence in writing.