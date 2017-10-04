Monogamy, Sexuality and True Love Tapped in New No-Holds-Barred Book

Sexual freedom and empowerment are the highlights of the new revealing literature “So What If Another Man Screws Your Wife?: A Pathway to Sexual Peace of Mind.” Living in a modern society, people no longer view sexuality and sexual pleasure as touchy subjects but as part of their identity as humans.

The cross-fire in the battle between the sexes is now over, the author implies as he gives his humorous take on the war between the sexes that has been existent for decades resulting to jealousy, shame, domestic violence, and even divorce. The book gives us alternatives and advice on how true love can prevail.



The author gives an in-depth revelation of the inner-most thoughts and desires of each sex and how revealing these can actually enhance relationships and promote sexual peace of mind. The book challenges partners to reveal their innermost and utmost sexual desires and lust and leave no room for hesitation and doubt. By following this approach, openness between partners and understanding among the sexes are attained and sexual inhibitions are conquered.



This revealing read is for the readers who are finding the solutions to their sexual conflicts and those who seek advice on how to reduce, if not totally eradicate, jealousy, anger, clash and failure in their relationships.



“So What If Another Man Screws Your Wife?: A Pathway to Sexual Peace of Mind” by Victor Meenach is one of the many reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



“So What If Another Man Screws Your Wife?: A Pathway to Sexual Peace of Mind”

Written by: Victor Meenach

Published by: Author House

Published date: May 8, 2017

Paperback price: $9.95



About the Author:

Victor Meenach graduated from Marshall University with a minor in Philosophy. Throughout his life and his career in sales he has communicated and socialized with various people from all walks of life, talking about all sorts of topics (sports, religion and education). Through different dating services, he had conversed with more than five hundred women where he acquired more insight and perspective on their innermost thoughts and feelings. He is also a graduate of Silva Mind Control and a proponent of alpha thinking and believes that one can do anything that is possible through the development of higher brain functions.