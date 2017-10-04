Women Empowerment and Success conveyed in a former school administrator’s memoir

“The road to success is always under construction.” This saying has been attested by the author in her tell-all book “A Woman in a Man’s World: The True Story of a High School Principal.”

Tagged as “the dragon lady” during her heyday as teacher and school administrator, the subject, and author of the memoir, recounts her struggles and success as a young mother, student and a member of the academe.

The author’s story gives new meaning and significance to the power and potential of women. Her moving life story as a student and a young mother in Kanawha County gives us a glimpse on the circumstances women, especially girls and teen mothers, face in the pursuit of education and gender fairness. Living in a society where a big division is placed between the roles and views of men and women, being an administrator and leader was not a piece of cake at all.

Eventually, she surpassed all the challenges and made a great name and reputation for herself as the first female high school principal of West Virginia and Kanawha. Her success was not only an inspiration to members of the academe but also a winning testimony that women can definitely lead.

This inspiring read is highly recommended for readers who love to be inspired and be empowered. Such story is compelling and overwhelming.

“A Woman in a Man’s World: The True Story of a High School Principal” by Norma L. Winter is one of the books that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

“A Woman in a Man’s World: The True Story of a High School Principal”

Written by: Norma L. Winter

Published by: iUniverse, Inc.

Published date: March 2, 2008

Paperback price: $16.95

About the Author:

Norma Winter served as a school administrator for sixteen years. Eleven years of her almost two-decade service has been devoted to her work as principal of prominent high schools in Kanawha County. Semi-retired, she also served as executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association. Norma Winter is a doting mother to two children and grandmother to five grandchildren.

