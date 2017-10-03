Book Shares Touching Lesson on the Importance of Giving

Lila Ellexson Senter comes up with the inspiring and moving book “The Gift.” Over the years and many Christmases past, Lila became inspired of the special gifts she has received and given over the years: the gift of words. Yes, words. These are not typical Christmas gifts, but the book’s collection of quotations, original poetry, and stories will surely warm the hearts of readers.

“The Gift” is an anthology of word gifts that the author has received and given over the years: from quotations, poems to stories. These are not just ordinary greetings for the Christmas season. Rather, these are the most touching and heartwarming word gifts they have exchanged over the years, reflecting the care, love and faith of the sender to the receiver.

The book is written in the universal language of love, peace, joy hope and faith in the celebration of Christmas. It draws inspiration from one of the most significant spiritual and religious events in Christianity: the birth of Christ. It aims to spread the word of peace and goodwill to everyone through the author’s sharing of her gifts to the readers: the touching and inspiring word gifts. These word gifts can move people to be kind and generous, not just during Christmas, but through the whole year and throughout their lives. Beautiful illustrations and artworks add significance and impact to these gift words as they give the readers visual appreciation of the true meaning of Christmas.

“The Gift” is a wonderful book to read throughout the year, as it emphasizes on the unwavering importance of love, family and faith. It will also be an inspiring present for everyone during the holidays. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will give readers the chance to wrap up this book in advance for the coming holidays.

“The Gift”

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by XULON Press

Published date November 30, 2011

Paperback price: $13.92



About the author

Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.