How to Make Reading Exciting for Children

As a retired teacher, Melvine wants students to have an enjoyable experience as they learn and sharpen their reading skills. In line with this, her workbook spans fifty-six pages of activities touching on basic reading concepts, such as sounds and syllables.

Recent studies have noted that a child’s first five years are highly important during the development of their brains. The first three years, in particular, are the most crucial period of progress. Due to this knowledge, Melvine Groves has released “Workbook for Basic Phonics,” which will be a big help to parents in letting their children learn how to read at an early age.

As a retired teacher, Melvine wants students to have an enjoyable experience as they learn and sharpen their reading skills. In line with this, her workbook spans fifty-six pages of activities touching on basic reading concepts, such as sounds and syllables. She also believes that the familiarization of the two concepts are the best way for children to begin their journey on reading. The activities are not only an avenue for application of acquired knowledge, they’re also designed to let young children appreciate and enjoy reading.

“Workbook for Basic Phonics” was featured by LitFire Publishing at the Beijing International Book Festival 2017. The event took place at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from August 23 to 27.





“Workbook for Basic Phonics”

Words and Reading for Pre-K-1 to Complement Other Educational Programs

Written by Melvine Groves

Paperback | $24.99

E-book | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Melvine Groves had been teaching for twenty-five years until her retirement in 2012. She found it rewarding to have been part of her students’ journey to successfully learning how to read.