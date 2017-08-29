Age Isn’t Anything but a Number

Several years after retiring from an occasionally exciting career in the US Foreign Service, Don Petterson felt the need for adventure. So into his seventies, he set out on a solo bicycle ride from New Hampshire to San Francisco. Family and friends questioned his judgment, if not his sanity.

Several years after retiring from an occasionally exciting career in the US Foreign Service, Don Petterson felt the need for adventure. So into his seventies, he set out on a solo bicycle ride from New Hampshire to San Francisco. Family and friends questioned his judgment, if not his sanity. Not only was he an old geezer, he hadn’t been on a bike for years and had never ridden more than a few miles at a time. “Old Man on a Bicycle” is his account of the cross-country ride and its challenges, which included riding a loaded bike over the Rockies and the Sierras, crossing the Great Plains during the brutal summer heat, dealing with the aftermath of a collision with a car and traversing Nevada’s basin and range country and the Great Salt Lake desert.

He describes how he prepared for the 3,600-mile journey and what he saw and did during the two months he was on the road. In addition, he rebuts the misconception that aging invariably means debilitating decline. Drawing on certain events of the ride, he presents research-based advice on how to ease the physical effects of aging, emphasizing the importance of exercise to physical and mental well-being at all ages.

“Old Man on a Bicycle: A Ride across America and How to Realize a More Enjoyable Age”

Written by Don Petterson

Paperback | $13.95

About the Author

Don Peterson’s foreign service postings included three ambassadorships: Somalia, Tanzania, and Sudan. After completing his solo ride across the country, he rode from Miami to New Hampshire.