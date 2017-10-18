Author Unveils First Book of His Epic Historical Fiction Trilogy

Frank Audrain’s first installment of his upcoming historical fiction trilogy, “Everlasting Spring: Beyond Olympus,” tells of an unlikely adventure and love story set in first-century AD Brittania. The theme of story is set against the backdrop of religious assimilation of the dominantly pagan country and the twilight years of the Roman Empire.

The two protagonists, Benjamin and Boudica, were fated to meet as adversaries at first; each of them carrying a burden and troubled past they have to get over and resolve. The former is on a journey of rediscovering his life’s purpose and will to live after the murder of his wife by Roman soldiers. The latter is on a royal quest to free her people from the clutches of Roman imperialism. They strike an uneasy alliance at first against a common enemy: the Roman Empire. What follows is the unfolding of an epic story about a journey to find freedom and peace and finding true love and happiness along the way.



This is one book for adult readers that can evoke engagement and anticipation of sequels. “Everlasting Spring: Beyond Olympus” hit the shelves of the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 – a spectacular event that kept us eager for the next sequel’s release.



“Everlasting Spring: Beyond Olympus”

Written by Frank Audrain

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date November 8, 2016

Paperback price: $23.99



About the author

Frank Audrain is a direct descendant in a line of patriots whose North American patriarch was a Franco-Viking who came to the “new world” from Normandy and entered the British Colony of Pennsylvania before the Revolutionary War. His great forefather fought for American Independence, and had sons, grandsons and great-grandsons who subsequently fought in the Indian Wars and the War of 1812 then carried on for generations, serving during every American armed conflict since. The patriotic legacy lives on with Frank’s thirty-years of service as a United States Marine, a West Point Cadet, and decorated Army Infantry Officer from the Vietnam era, until the end of the “Cold War” in 1989. He and his wife Dana have three children — Dani Marie, Cheri Lee, and Erin Brady. Frank and Dana currently reside on a lake in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.