Alternative Views on Sexual Intimacy Introduced

The book was not intended as a how-to guide. It aims to enlighten readers about the spiritual aspects of sex. He believes that people can best enjoy sexual experiences through a stable, healthy marriage guided by God’s plan.

For author Ron Vieselmeyer, sex is more than just a satisfying physical activity. His book, “Sex: Baddest Sin or Goodest Pleasure” takes a look at the subject as both a physical and spiritual experience.

Physiologically, evolutionarily, and even historically and economically, sex has a profound impact on culture and society. Ron Viselmeyer has witnessed both the positive and negative effects it has on people. On his mission trips with his wife to Guatamela and El Salvador, Ron encountered children who were rescued from the sex trade. After hearing their stories, Ron began to write.

The book was not intended as a how-to guide. It aims to enlighten readers about the spiritual aspects of sex. He believes that people can best enjoy sexual experiences through a stable, healthy marriage guided by God’s plan.

Ron Vieselmeyer’s “Sex: Baddest Sin or Goodest Pleasure” was one of the many books that graced the Beijing International Book Festival. The book fair was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China. The book was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from August 23 to 27.





“Sex: Baddest Sin or Goodest Pleasure”

Written by Ron Vieselmeyer

Paperback | $16.49

Kindle | $8.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ron Vieselmeyer is the founder of Help Center Counseling Services. The author and counselor has a bachelor’s degree in religion, a master’s degree in counseling psychology, and doctoral degree in human behavior.