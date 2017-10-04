Neurosurgeon Shares How His Life Has Been Well-Lived

Have you ever asked yourself how difficult the surgeries are especially those operations that involve brains and spinal cords? Maybe each one of us already thought about it. These surgeries have been made possible by the highly-developed technology, but have we ever thought how neurosurgeons feel during or after surgeries? What the human brain and spinal cord look like and how they work?

In the book “Listen to the Patient,” a variety of neurosurgical concepts have been presented and discussed. One of the things that was stated there is the extraordinary beauty of brain and spinal cord surgeries. This discusses the steps leading up to a neurosurgical procedure for a variety of human brains and spinal cords. The author presents the meaning, secrets, and ethical aspects of neurosurgery and the details of human brains. Aside from the scientific facts, the author also shares how his life was well-lived and gives the readers the glimpse of how this field of science amazingly works.

“Listen to the Patient”

Written by Ivan Ciric

Published by Archway Publishing

Publication Date July 21, 2016

Paperback Price $17.99

About the Author

Ivan Ciric, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He earned the doctor of medicine degree from the University of Belgrade in 1958 and from the University of Cologne in 1964. Ciric retired from active practice in 2011. He and his wife, Anne, live in Northfield, Illinois.