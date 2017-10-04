Author Uniquely Intertwines Physical and Spiritual Ailments of the Human Body

As a servant of God and at the same time as a nurse in the medical field, the author, Pastor Fred Frost, uniquely intertwined both his physical knowledge about the human body and spiritual knowledge about the Words of God to educate and inspire readers to take charge of their health and listen to what God is telling them about their spiritual lives. His book provides answers to so many questions that pastors and even ordinary people have. He has crafted a very insightful and inspiring work using the human body, one of God’s most amazing creations. From his several outstanding years of pastoral and medical care, it is amazing how he was able to combine his experiences and studies from both fields to produce a book with both sound biblical and proven medical treatment.

This book is highly recommendable for people from all walks of life. The author has uniquely captured the essence of the spiritual realm and has amazingly connected it with things that even ordinary people can relate to. This is definitely worth reading!

“Hearing God Through Physical Disorders” will be presented as one of the titles this coming October 11, 2017 during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair. Grab a copy now and be truly inspired!



“Hearing God Through Physical Disorders”

Written by Fred Frost

Published by iUniverse

Published date April 29, 2017

Paperback price $15.86



About the Author

Fred Frost has both spiritual and medical inclinations. He has been working in ministry for several years being a pastor, and at the same time as a registered nurse in the health care field. He is happily married to Barbara Frost, a recording artist/psalmist. His love for his wife caused him to write numerous songs and produce multiple CD recordings.