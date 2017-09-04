Mental Illness Survivor Shares a Triumphant Story in His First Book

“I believe that all the guidance we need is within us at all times no matter who you are, where you are from or what you believe in, we all have the same innate wisdom.”

“I Am: This One Life” is professional artist Carlos Alvarez Cotera’s first-ever book. He tells of his battle and triumph against mental illness for nearly half a century.

“I Am: This One Life” encapsulates the gripping journey of Carlos Alvarez Cotera as an artist who previously suffered a mental illness that kept him from living a normal life. Through a spiritual journey that changed his life, he was able to heal, working from within his self toward the outside. His story aims to impart knowledge and inspiration to individuals who are going through life’s rough roads.

“I believe that all the guidance we need is within us at all times no matter who you are, where you are from or what you believe in, we all have the same innate wisdom,” writes Carlos Alvarez Cotera. Now happily occupied with his career as a professional fine artist and an author, he continues to help aspiring artists to develop their talents and create a life of love and hope.

“I Am: This One Life” was featured during the AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017. This annual event captured over seventy thousand local and foreign attendees from the country.





About the Author

Carlos Alvarez Cotera is a professional fine artist and teacher. He was diagnosed with a mental illness until he decided to go on a spiritual journey that led to his healing. He currently gives lectures on watercolor painting, drawing, and acrylic/oil painting.

More information about the author and his work is available on his website at www.artcotera.com.