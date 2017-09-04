31-Day Golfer’s Guide Illuminates an Authentic Christian Life

Having played in a number of years on the golf course, Tim Gallops compiled his reflections and wrote a step-by-step guide to golf and Christian life. In The Golfer’s Book of Proverbs, he cites examples of the sports disciplines that golfers can use to become better followers of Christ.

Golf is a popular sport played by many people around the globe. The game challenges the focus and sense of precision of the player. As a dedicated golfer and Christian, Tim Gallops has written a book on excelling as a golfer and as a child of God.

The Golfer’s Book of Proverbs is set to entertain and incorporate God’s eternal word into a golf game. The book contains the author’s reflections on how to live according to God’s will by playing by the rules of the sport.

The Golfer’s Book of Proverbs: 31 Things God Taught Me about Life While Playing Golf was displayed at the LitFire Publishing’s booth during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3. More than 70,000 literary fans huddled in the largest independent book fair in the country which took place at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.





The Golfer’s Book of Proverbs: 31 Things God Taught Me about Life While Playing Golf

Written by Tim Gallops

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Tim Gallops is a golf player and a devout Christian. His frequent golf games enable him to grasp God’s Word and document his understanding about authentic Christian living in his book. Tim Gallops currently lives in Greensboro, Georgia.