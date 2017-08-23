Pastor Lays Out Several Reasons for Saying “Thank You”

Saying “thank you” or expressing gratitude in any way may seem obligatory for most people but for a husband whose wife suffered a fall, it’s the heart of the Christian life. Pastor Ralph Mosgrove, in his book “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” (Archway Publishing, 2017), shares his thoughtful reflections on gratitude.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond” dwells extensively on the topic, which for Mosgrove, means more than just words, (force of) habit, or an idle response to someone’s concern or desire to help. People have been accustomed to saying “thank you” but little do they realize that such simple words bring positive feelings between persons and make a tremendous impact on the person who receives such affirmation of gratitude. As Mosgrove would like to point out, it’s an invitation for the receiver to pay it forward.



As there are many ways to say “thank you”, there are several reasons for saying it, one of which is to uplift others. Mosgrove recognizes the power of words to lift others up or to put them down. Whatever one sends out will come back to him/her in the same way, the pastor asserts, in the form in which the “thank you” was expressed.



Mosgrove urges his readers to express their gratitude whenever they can. This way, the recipient will feel positive and happy to extend the same courtesy to someone else.



Mosgrove’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” was last displayed at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair. Start living a life of gratitude by getting a copy of this book.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?”

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97



About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.