The book “Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” will help you understand the conflicts that happened in the Korean War

The book “Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” is a great reminder of the war that happened in Korea in 1950-1953. It is a special book written based on the author’s memoir. He describes his participation in the war and clearly points out his opinion about the conflicts.



As a soldier during the Korean War in 1950-1953, Dennis Ottley comprehensively narrates his experience in taking part of war. It was believed that the war was just a “Police Action” but what many don’t know is that it was considered as one of the bloodiest war in American History. There were over 20 countries of the United Nations that helped the United States in saving South Koreans from the communist parties such as Russia and North Korea.



This book will help anyone understand clearly the conflicts that occurred during the war.



“Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” was exhibited in 2017 Beijing International last August 23, 2017.



Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)

Written by: Dennis J Ottley

Published by: RoseDog Books

Published Date: December 22, 2015

Paperback Price: $33.33



About the Author

Dennis J Ottley was born on January 28, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. During his childhood years, he lived in many different towns. Now, his family finally settled in Evanston, Wyoming. In July 1951, he was selected for overseas duty where he joined the 141st Tank Battalion of the Wyoming National Guard. About the same time, he got married on July 26, 1950. After the war, he served three four-year terms as a member of the Evanston City Council and another three four-year terms as mayor. Dennis Ottley is a businessman and by the end of 2013, he retired from his real estate agency.