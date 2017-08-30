Multi-ethnic Author Gives Thought-provoking Take on Religion from Buddhist and Christian Perspectives

The book “Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” by Edmund Anthony Talmont ventures gives a refreshing perspective into spirituality and religion. The author, born with Western and Eastern influences in different aspects of his life, shares unique a view from two seemingly opposing sides of religious practices: Christianity and Buddhism. His extensive exposure to the doctrines of these two religions prompted him to find a connection and relationship between the two beliefs and how they affect the people who practice these beliefs.

Talmont also cites examples and analogies from events and places in history that were influenced by religion through the people practicing them. He also relates how spiritual awareness and religious beliefs can affect the structure and order of societies and how these can affect our practices with regard to the environment. He also gives possible solutions to contemporary problems and conflicts our nations are facing and offers answers on these thought-provoking questions: What is the relationship between Buddhism and Christianity? Which religion should one practice today?

“Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” is truly a valuable find for readers embarking on journeys of self-discovery, spiritual renewal and religious enlightenment. Thanks to the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair last August 23, 2017, this book became available for these readers.

Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective

Written by: Edmund Anthony Talmont

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: October 26, 2015

Paperback price: $7.95



About the author

Edmund Anthony Talmont was born from a Lithuanian father and a Japanese mother. He practiced the Roman Catholic Christian teachings in his early childhood. He attended Tarrant County Junior College after he was discharged from the Marine Corps. In college, he took a philosophy class that prompted a philosophical discussion with his father. He discussed with his father that a person should be able to practice whatever religion he or she desired, and convinced his father to allow his mother to practice Buddhism. Edmund has been practicing Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism for over 25 years. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Edmund’s interest in information technology launched his second career as a lead database administrator.